Congrats Bob Lindmeier on 40 years at WKOW

MADISON (WKOW) - This year marks Chief Meteorologist Bob Lindmeier's 40th year with WKOW, and his co-workers marked the anniversary today with a drive-by celebration.

Lindmeier handed out lunch and collector's edition "Bob"blehead to everyone with masks on and socially distanced because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lindmeier was honored last fall with a lifetime achievement award from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

The Silver Circle Honor is given to broadcasters who make continuous, lasting contributions to their industry and community for more than 25 years.

Lindmeier got his start at the private forecasting company, Weather Central, where meteorologists drew weather maps by hand, then were at the forefront of forecasting technology.

"It started here in Madison, the first broadcast computer systems were originated here," Lindmeier said.

That technology has drastically improved over the years.

"I've always taken the responsibility of tracking severe weather very seriously because we can be life savers, literally," he said.

In recent years, Lindmeier has turned his attention to climate change education outreach. He works closely with the Citizen's Climate Lobby to host events discussing the impacts of global warming and what needs to be done to combat it.

Lindmeier says he feels lucky and fortunate to have spent 40 years helping keep people safe in southern Wisconsin.

"I think that's what it comes down to, giving back. I've been very rewarded in my career," he said.