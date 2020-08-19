California staves off more power outages amid heat wave

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California has staved off another round of rolling blackouts as a searing heat wave strained its electrical grid. But authorities are warning of a continuing threat on Wednesday. Grid managers are again calling for voluntary energy conservation during afternoon and evening hours to try to avoid having to order utilities to cut power to selected areas. Rolling blackouts were ordered twice last week but have been narrowly avoided since then. As many as 2 million Californians were at risk of having power shut off Tuesday night before the California Independent System Operator canceled an emergency declaration. Authorities credited consumers for conservation efforts.