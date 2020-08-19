California takes step to protect leatherback sea turtles

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has taken a step toward placing Pacific leatherback sea turtles under state protection as the species faces potential extinction from human-caused problems. The state Fish and Game Commission voted Wednesday to make the species a candidate for California’s Endangered Species Act. That triggers a year-long review before the commission makes a final decision. The turtles will receive state protection during that time. Pacific leatherback turtles are the deepest-diving and largest sea turtles. They migrate thousands of miles in search of food. Scientists say California provides critical foraging habitat. However, researchers say the species could become extinct within 20 years.