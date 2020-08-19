Christian groups unveil new criminal justice reform push

A coalition of Christian groups including the Church of God in Christ and the National Association of Evangelicals is launching a new criminal justice reform push that seeks to rally believers behind policing changes grounded in biblical principles. The effort is led by the AND Campaign, a Christian social justice advocacy group. It’s expected to include prayer gatherings, nonviolent protests and policy advocacy — all aimed at advancing the cause of racial equity in the justice system. AND Campaign president Justin Giboney says the initiative “is confronting the fact that some parts of the church have failed on this.”