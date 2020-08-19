Democrats use Trump’s ‘It is what it is’ to make their case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democrats working to depict President Donald Trump as an ineffective and negligent leader are summing up their case by quoting the president’s own words on coronavirus deaths: “It is what it is.” Democratic leaders, including former first lady Michelle Obama and former President Bill Clinton, highlighted Trump’s comment during each of the first two nights of the Democratic National Convention. One party fundraiser says Trump’s comment stood out because it showed “a certain dismissiveness,” and Democrats are highlighting it at the convention and beyond because it shows the president doesn’t want to talk about the pandemic.