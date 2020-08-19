Disney is nice but for NBA’s top teams, no place like home

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Lakers and Bucks exited practice to palm trees around them and sunny skies overhead. The weather is good at Walt Disney World. The service is great. The setting seems ideal. For the best NBA teams, it’s anything but. The top-four seeds in each conference should be playing in their arenas right now, with home-court advantage in the first two games of their playoff series. Milwaukee and Los Angeles, both No. 1 seeds, certainly missed the energy of their crowds while dropping their openers. They’ll try to bounce back Thursday along with Indiana, another top-four team that lost.