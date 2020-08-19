EU backs Belarus pro-democracy rallies, rejects poll results

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders say they stand beside people in Belarus protesting for their democratic rights. They are rejecting the results of the election this month that kept President Alexander Lukashenko in power after 26 years. The EU is ready to impose sanctions on a “substantial number” of Belarus officials over election fraud and the security crackdown on protesters that followed the disputed vote. The 27-nation bloc is also providing around $63 million in funds to help victims of the crackdown and independent media. Most of the money though is emergency coronavirus aid. Lukashenko, whose authority has been eroded by days of protests, accuses the EU leaders of “fomenting unrest.”