Evansville woman indicted for embezzling from child care center

EVANSVILLE (WKOW) -- An Evansville woman was indicted for allegedly embezzling money from a child care center in Madison.

Authorities say 40-year-old Nichole Genz and another suspect, stole more than $300,000 from her employer.

The indictment alleges that from January 2014 to September 2018, while

employed as the Executive Director at Learning Gardens, Genz and her co-conspirator embezzled funds from Park Towne, withdrawing cash from the company and using credit and debit cards for personal use.

If convicted, Genz faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on each of the 10 counts of the indictment.