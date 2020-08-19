Ex-Navy pilot Scott Franklin ousts Rep. Spano in GOP primary

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Former Navy pilot Scott Franklin has ousted Congressman Ross Spano in a Florida GOP primary. Spano is the eighth House incumbent to lose in a party primary this year. The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating Spano for alleged campaign finance violations. Florida will also elect two other new members of Congress for the seats being vacated by Republicans Ted Yoho and Francis Rooney. Kat Cammack, who used to work in Yoho’s office, won the GOP nomination to replace him. The Republican primary to replace Rooney was too close to call.