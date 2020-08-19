Former Madison East teacher faces more child pornography charges

MADISON (WKOW) — A former Madison East High School teacher is facing a new indictment on charges that he tried to create child pornography.

Prosecutors charged David M. Kruchten, 38, Cottage Grove, with 14 counts of attempting to produce child pornography through the use of hidden recording devices, and one count of transporting minors from Wisconsin to Minnesota with the intent to produce child pornography through the use of hidden recording devices.

The federal indictment supersedes the seven charges originally filed against Kruchten. He pled not guilty in that case.

Prosecutors indicated in February that the teacher could face additional charges.

Kruchten had been listed on the Madison East High School website as an adviser of the DECA program at the school.

The original indictment alleged that he attempted to produce the child pornography in Wisconsin using hidden recording devices on Oct. 27, 2019, and on Jan. 20, 2019.

Seven of the new counts allege Kruchten tried to create child pornography on Oct. 29, 2018, a full year earlier than the original charges suggested.

A separate complaint filed in Hennepin County Court claims Kruchten hid cameras in the rooms of students during a DECA trip to Minneapolis in December that were hidden inside air fresheners and smoke detectors, prosecutors say.

Kruchten was arrested Jan. 30. His trial date has not yet been set.

A Madison Metropolitan School District letter sent to families in February said Kruchten resigned.

If convicted, he could face a minimum of 15 years in federal prison for each count.