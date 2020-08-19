Former Ohio House speaker needs more time to find lawyer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The former speaker of the Ohio House says he needs more time to find a lawyer to defend him against a conspiracy charge related to an alleged $60 million bribery scheme. Republican Rep. Larry Householder and four others are accused of shepherding $60 million in energy company money for personal and political use in exchange for passing a legislative bailout of two aging nuclear plants. The four other defendants entered not guilty pleas earlier this month. An attorney temporarily representing Householder said Wednesday the ex-speaker needs more time to find a permanent lawyer. Federal prosecutors aren’t opposing the request.