Genevieve approaches Mexico’s Baja as Category 3 hurricane

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Powerful Hurricane Genevieve is approaching Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, threatening to bring tropical storm force winds to parts of the touristy region even if its center isn’t likely to hit land. The U.S. National Hurrican Center says the Category 3 storm is expected to pass near the southern portion of the peninsula on Wednesday night and Thursday. The center said Genevieve had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph (185 kph) Wednesday morning and was centered about 160 miles (260 kilometers) south of the southern tip of the Baja peninsula. High surf has already claimed two lives.