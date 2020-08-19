Getting Answers: How to plan playdates for kids safely during pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- With many schools going virtual to start the year, social interaction with other students might be tough to come by.

We're getting answers about how you can plan playdates safely during the pandemic.

Doctors recommend creating a bubble of close friends or extended family members, under 10 people. You can spend time with them and feel safe because you know where they've been and who they've been with.

Experts say this will help people who are concerned about the mental health of their children and could even be a boost to parents, by switching up their everyday routine.