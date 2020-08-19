Girl Scouts debut new French toast-inspired cookie

(WKOW/ABC) -- There's a new Girl Scout cookie on the block!

The Toast-Yay! cookie will be available in select areas for the 2021 cookie season, Girl Scouts of the USA announced Tuesday.

The breakfast inspired cookie looks like a piece of French toast. It's shaped like a slice of bread, dipped in white icing and "full of French toast flavor and flair and stamped with the trusted Girl Scouts’ signature trefoil on top."

GSUSA said socially distant or contactless sales and delivery options will be available.