Haitian official says at least 14 drown when boat sinks

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A Haitian official says at least 14 people drowned and more appear to be missing after a packed sailboat sank in a channel between mainland Haiti and an outlying island. The coordinator of the civil protection office in Haiti’s Northwest Department tells the The Associated Press that the boat sank around 1 p.m. Wednesday. The boat was carrying people to the Île de la Tortue from market day in the town of Saint-Louis-du-Nord, about an hour’s trip across the La Tortue channel.