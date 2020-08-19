Huawei, long resilient, suffers under tougher US pressure

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese tech giant Huawei kept its global business growing for almost a decade while Washington piled sanctions on the company and lobbied its allies to keep the company out of telecom networks. Now, Huawei is starting to suffer in earnest as the Trump administration steps up efforts to slam the door on access to Western components and markets in a widening feud with Beijing over technology and security. European phone companies whose orders helped to make Huawei the biggest maker of switching equipment are scrambling to find other vendors. Huawei’s smartphone sales rose in the latest quarter thanks to sales in China, but demand abroad is plunging.