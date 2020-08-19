‘It hit me hard,’ Former mentor of Anisa Scott murder suspect devastated after arrest

MADISON (WKOW) -- Kaleem Caire said when he saw Perion Carreon charged with the death of 11-year-old Anisa Scott, he immediately remembered the brief time he mentored the teen.

"I saw the name come across the screen and it was a young boy I sat down with at a local coffee shop with his auntie, trying to help them," Caire said. "It just hit. It hit me hard."

Caire, the founder and CEO of Madison charter One City Schools, said he briefly mentored Carreon, 19, during the spring of 2015. Debbie Brewster, School/Community Relations Coordinator for the DeForest Area School District, confirmed Wednesday Carreon was a student in the district during the 2014-15 school year.

"He was getting in trouble with teachers, he was getting suspended from school," Caire said. "He was getting into fights with kids."

Caire said from what he was able to gather, Carreon had a traumatic childhood and needed more support in his life. However, Caire said he lost touch with his family contact and hadn't talked to Carreon in years.

"He was showing the pain and frustration and trauma he had been going through his entire life," Caire said. "I said, you know, I could see this happening."

During a violent summer in Madison, Caire said he's seen familiar names on arrests reports but said the death of Scott was especially troubling.

"My head just dropped," Caire said. "Actually, man, I broke out in tears. My kids had to console me 'cause it's frustrating. I keep seeing that."

Caire said the community's frustration in the wake of Scott's death should lead to widespread action. He said when well-meaning community members offer to help, they should know sometimes the most valuable donation they can make is their time, expertise, and affection.

"They gotta show these kids they love them, man," Caire said. "That they see them. It's not about the money, it's about the relationship."