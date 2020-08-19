Judge: Policy that suspended student over dreadlocks unfair

MONT BELVIEU, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has ruled a school district’s hair policy is discriminatory after two Black students were suspended for their dreadlocks. According to KTRK-TV, the decision from the judge for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas came late Monday, nearly a month after the school district board voted not to change its hair code policy. The policy was at the center of controversy after a senior at Barbers Hill High School was suspended in January. District officials said it wasn’t about race or that dreadlocks weren’t allowed, just that his in particular were too long. He and another student filed grievances on Jan. 27, followed by a lawsuit.