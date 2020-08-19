Lives Lost: Doctor who battled disease outbreaks in Yemen

For five decades, Yassin Abdel-Wareth was one of a handful of epidemiologists in Yemen, hunting for disease outbreaks that are as endemic as armed conflicts in the Middle East’s poorest nation. He had seen cholera, malaria, Rift Valley fever and, in early June, he was worried about the new coronavirus. Weeks later, the 72-year-old doctor-turned-epidemiologist was dead from COVID-19. His family says he may have contracted the virus while inspecting a quarantine facility. His family and colleagues remember a generous, kind-hearted man who protected them from Yemen’s ultraconservative society and a tireless doctor with an encyclopedic memory who navigated the country’s tribal and regional fault lines to educate Yemenis about disease.