Maeda’s no-hitter ends in 9th; Twins top Brewers 4-3 in 12

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kenta Maeda lost a no-hitter in the ninth inning for the Minnesota Twins, who blew a three-run lead but came back to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 in 12 innings. Byron Buxton slid headfirst into home on a slow roller against a five-man infield for the winning run. Jorge Polanco poked the grounder past Milwaukee pitcher David Phelps. Maeda’s no-hit bid was ended by Eric Sogard’s soft single that soared just over the glove of a leaping Polanco at shortstop.