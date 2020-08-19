Mali coup leaders vow elections amid widespread condemnation

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — The soldiers who forced Mali’s president from power promised to hold elections to return the country to civilian rule, but African and Western leaders quickly condemned the coup and expressed concern for the country’s stability. After months of anti-government protests amid deteriorating security in the West African nation, President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita’s hand was forced Tuesday. Mutinous soldiers surrounded his residence, fired shots into the air and eventually detained him and his prime minister. Keita later announced his resignation on state broadcaster ORTM. The soldiers tried to calm concerns in an address on state broadcaster ORTM early Wednesday. They promised a transition to civilian political rule with elections but gave no timeline.