Middleton police investigating early-morning shots fired incidents

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Middleton police are looking for whoever fired gunshots in the 5700 block of Highland Way Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the area around 3:40 a.m. after multiple people reported hearing gunshots, the sounds of a disturbance, and vehicles speeding away.

Law enforcement officers did find multiple shell casings in the area. There have been no reported injuries and police say they believe the shooting was targeted.

Middleton officers also investigated another report of gunshots in the 7300 block of Century Avenue around 2 a.m. but didn't find evidence of a shooting.

Anyone with information can call MPD at 824-7300, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or visit p3tips.com

Tipsters on Crime Stoppers can earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.