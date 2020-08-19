Pandemic fear: Church to apologize for funeral refusal

Noel Alexander had helped build the church. He’d been its music minister and served on numerous committees. After he died from COVID-19 at age 79, the minister had approved holding his visitation and funeral there. But the minister was out of town. When the first family member arrived at the church’s gymnasium-sized living center, two church officials told her neither Alexander’s body nor his family could come in for visitation or the funeral the following day. Pastor Tri Evans says “there was a lot of fear.” He says the church voted Sunday to apologize and create a new fund in Alexander’s honor.