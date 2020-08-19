Pelosi says postmaster has no plans to restore mail cuts

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Postal Service is facing more questions and a federal lawsuit over mail disruptions. And that attention comes despite assurances by President Donald Trump’s postmaster general of no more service changes until after the November election. It’s a pledge made by Louis DeJoy only after a public outcry. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says DeJoy tells her that he has no intention of restoring removed blue mailboxes or sorting equipment and no plans for employee overtime. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said officials are withholding information about DeJoy’s selection to the job. Civil and voting rights advocates are suing to bring mail operations back to normal.