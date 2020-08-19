PHOTOS: Socially distanced 11th annual Simpson Street reunion

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Simpson Street neighborhood held a socially distanced annual family neighborhood reunion Saturday where they distributed more the 200 free gift bags and other items from local businesses.

For 11 years the Annual Simpson Street Finest Family Neighborhood Reunion has forged bonds in the neighborhood.

This year due to Covid-19 neighbors celebrated the event by social distancing, wearing gloves, face masks and there was hand sanitizer available as well.

The event was a drive into the parking lot pick up the free gift-bags and everything that came with it and drive away.

The Neighborhood Reunion is usually held at Dream Park in Monona, but the coronavirus came and it forced organizers to rethink how this year's event could be held, as long as it was going to be short and social distancing was practiced ... and it was.