Pleasant summer weather: warm temperatures, mostly clear skies

MADISON (WKOW) - Pleasant summer weather continues with warm temperatures and mostly clear skies.

Summer heat returns gradually, with highs eventually reaching the mid-to-upper 80s by the end of the week.

Times of sunshine continue, with either mostly or partly sunny skies.

A ridge of high pressure from the central plains will dominate, bringing clear and quiet conditions once again. Dry air mass remains in place the next couple of days, before humidity begins to return.

A weak cold front is expected to push through sometime this weekend. When it pushes through, theres a chance we could see showers and or storms. Although, most of the day will remain dry.