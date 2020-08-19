Pope: Rich can’t get priority for vaccine, poor need help

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is warning against any prospect that rich people would get priority for a coronavirus vaccine. Francis said during his weekly audience Wednesday that people emerge from a crisis either better or worse. The pope said that the world can’t return to normality after the COVID-19 pandemic, if normal means social injustice and degradation of the natural environment. Francis said “how sad it would be if for the COVID-19 vaccine priority is given to the richest.” He also said it would be scandalous if all the economic assistance in the works, most of it with public funds, ends up reviving industries that don’t help the poor or the environment.