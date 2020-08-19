Puerto Rico imposes stricter measures amid coronavirus spike

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor says she will place the U.S. territory on a 24-hour lockdown every Sunday as part of stricter measures to fight a spike in coronavirus cases. Gyms, theaters and bars will remain closed and only restaurants with outdoor areas will be allowed to seat people, but at 25% capacity. Gov. Wanda Vázquez said Wednesday that violators will be shut down for a month. Beaches will remain open only to those doing exercise, and businesses, malls and banks will be allowed to operate at only 25% capacity. The new measures go into effect Saturday and will remain in place until Sept. 11. Face masks remain mandatory.