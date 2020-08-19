Q&A: Valerie Biden Owens, from Joe’s manager to proud sister

For the better part of a half-century Valerie Biden Owens cultivated the political career of her brother, Joe Biden, now the Democratic nominee for president. During that time Valerie Biden Owens managed 36 years of Senate campaigns and two unsuccessful presidential bids for her brother. In an interview with The Associated Press, Biden Owens says her brother is the exact opposite of his Republican opponent, President Donald Trump. She says the Democratic nominee is very much aware of where the U.S. is as a nation, in a time of struggle and grief. Biden’s sister calls him “the right person at the right time for all the right reasons.”