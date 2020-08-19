Record demand for food pantries continues

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison area food pantries are on track for a record-breaking year because of increased demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin partners with 80 food banks in the area.

Executive Director Amber Duddy said CAC saw its demand double in March as the pandemic hit Wisconsin. As other help during the pandemic, like unemployment benefits, have been cut, the number of people using food pantries has continued to climb.

"We do think it's going to continue to increase, especially as people are forced to make more and more difficult decisions," she said. "More people are coming to pantries than ever before."

Duddy said she expects CAC to distribute around 5 million pounds of food this year, which is more than any previous year.

In order to accommodate this increase, the nonprofit moved into a new warehouse that is about four times the size of its current location.

Duddy said the new building will help the organization continue to serve the community and meet the demand for its services.

"The food pantries have food," she said. "People shouldn't be afraid to go out there and get their needs met because hungry children don't really learn well."

She said addressing other issues, like housing and job security, can play a preventative role in food insecurity issues.

"Food insecurity is actually a downstream impact," Duddy said. "Helping stabilize families now will prevent us from seeing even larger increases food insecurity in our community."

27 News partnered with CAC to host a food drive and text-a-thon in May. The event raised more than $30,000.