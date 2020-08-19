Scientists on Arctic mission make unplanned detour to pole

BERLIN (AP) — A German icebreaker carrying scientists on a year-long international expedition in the high Arctic has reached the North Pole. The RV Polarstern made an unplanned detour to the northernmost point due to lighter-than-usual sea ice conditions. Expedition leader Markus Rex said Wednesday the icebreaker was able to reach the geographic North Pole because of large openings in sea ice that would normally make shipping in the region above Greenland too difficult. The expedition sailed from the German port of Bremerhaven last September, anchored to an ice floe and conducted numerous experiments to study the impact of global warming on the Arctic. The 100 crew and scientists will return to Bremerhaven, Germany, on Oct. 12.