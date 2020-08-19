Germany sees Islamist motive in Berlin highway attack

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin’s top security official says an Iraqi-born man deliberately drove his car into motorcycles along a Berlin highway in what German officials said appeared to be a deliberate attack. Six people were injured, three of them severely, when the man allegedly drove into several vehicles on Tuesday evening Prosecutors said there are also indications that the man is suffering from psychological problems and that “a religiously motivated background cannot be excluded.” The man was detained on suspicion of three counts of attempted murder.