Wall Street ticks up, adding a bit more to S&P 500’s record

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are ticking higher in midday trading on Wall Street Wednesday, adding a bit more to the S&P 500′s record. The S&P 500 was up 0.3% a day after it wiped out the last of its losses created by the pandemic and surpassed its Feb. 19 peak. The market’s momentum has remained solid, but it’s slowed recently after roaring back from a nearly 34% plummet in February and March. This is a traditionally slow time of the year for stocks, and the market is also still in wait-and-see mode on several fronts. Stocks overseas were mixed, while Treasury yields dipped.