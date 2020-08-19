Shots fired by homeowner, burglars during Cross Plains car break-in

CROSS PLAINS (WKOW) -- Dane County Sheriff's Office says a homeowner confronted three burglars who broke into his home Wednesday morning.

The victim told authorities that he had left a garage door opener in a vehicle outside of the garage and that's how they got inside.

When confronted, the three suspects ran and got into a black Toyota Highlander that was reported stolen from town of Middleton earlier in the week, which was recovered later Wednesday.

The homeowner fired a shot in the air as they were driving away and the suspects returned fire, deputies said. Investigators are still working to confirm how many shots were fired.

Cross Plains police did receive reports Wednesday morning of car break-ins overnight, which may be related. If you live in Cross Plains and believe your car was entered overnight and have not reported it, please contact the Cross Plains Police Department.

Cross Plains Police will assist the Sheriff’s Office in this investigation.

All homeowners in Dane County are encouraged to remove any valuable items from their vehicle before parking, including garage door openers and double check that it is locked.