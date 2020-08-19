Spain finds shipwrecked migrant boat with around 10 dead

LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA, Spain (AP) — Spanish authorities have located a boat near the Canary Islands with around 10 dead migrants on it. The Spanish Maritime Rescue Service said the shipwreck was spotted Wednesday by a plane as it searched for a missing boat that had left Mauritania on Aug. 15 with around 40 people on board and was believed to be heading to the Spanish islands off northwest Africa. The route from western Africa to Spain’s Canary Islands is notoriously dangerous but in recent times has increasingly attracted migrants wanting to reach European soil as authorities on Mediterranean routes have cracked down on migrant boats.