Norway expels Russian diplomat in spy case

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s Foreign Ministry has expelled a Russian diplomat linked to the case of a man jailed on accusations of spying for Russia. It is unclear whether the expelled diplomat is the Russian intelligence officer that Norwegian authorities said was meeting with the accused man in an Oslo restaurant on Saturday when he was arrested. The accused spy — a foreign-born Norwegian citizen in his 50s — has admitted receiving money. He has been remanded in custody for four weeks. If convicted, he faces a maximum prison term of 15 years.