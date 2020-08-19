Temperatures steadily get hotter while staying mostly dry

MADISON (WKOW) - Though it may feel like fall this morning, peak summer heat is back later in the forecast.

SET UP

An area of high pressure moves into the Great Lakes region. Winds turn clockwise around these types of systems, so we'll have a persistent southwest flow causing temps to creep higher.

TODAY

A crisp morning in the mid 50s before getting a little warmer than yesterday to the low 80s this afternoon.



Otherwise, expect low humidity and lots of sunshine.



TONIGHT

Clear and mild with a low around 60°.



THURSDAY

Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Humidity levels stay fairly low.



FRIDAY

Mostly to partly sunny and warm with a highs in the mid to upper 80s.



SATURDAY

A change to the forecast: the weekend is now looking drier with only an isolated storm chance under partly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s.



The cold front may not arrive in southern Wisconsin which will set the stage for hotter conditions next week.

Drier than average conditions for much of the region

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny and warm with temps in the mid to upper 80s.



MONDAY

Mostly sunny and still warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s.



TUESDAY

Mostly sunny, hot and humid with temps in the upper 80s and an isolated pop-up storm chance.