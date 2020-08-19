Top Dane Co. prosecutor blasts bail tactics, others maintain poor inmates deserve freedom

MADISON (WKOW) -- One of Dane County's top prosecutors blasts community efforts to raise bail for primarily indigent, minority inmates awaiting trial, maintaining safety is being compromised.



Deputy District Attorney Matthew Moeser Tuesday cited crowd funding by community groups in raising bail recently for a woman charged with homicide as he argued for millions in bail for one of the alleged killers of 11-year old Anisa Scott of Sun Prairie.



"You have people without regard for public safety who are essentially providing monopoly money to let defendants get out and commit crimes again,' Moeser said.

Dane County Court Commissioner Jason Hanson set bail in the case of the fatal shooting of Scott at $2 million for defendant Perrion Carreon, 19. Hanson questioned whether community funding of bail left someone being released with enough "...skin in the game" to heed bail conditions and return for court hearings.

Carreon's alleged involvement in the girl's shooting comes one month after bail was posted and he was released from jail with pending, felony escape, car theft and battery cases pending against him. Carreon's $2,000 bail was not posted by a community group, but by an acquaintance who pooled money from family and friends to facilitate Carreon's release.



The acquaintance spoke to 27 News on the condition his name not be revealed.

"I believe anyone doing something outside is going to do a lot better than someone who's stuck inside...at taxpayer's resources, because it's obviously not free to house someone," he says. "I just knew he was just someone who needed help," the acquaintance says of Carreon.



Carreon's arrest and charging in connection to the girl's homicide fail to lead his acquaintance to question the decision to bail out Carreon one month ago. "He is presumed innocent," the acquaintance says. Court records include no admission by Carreon he fired a gun at an SUV carrying the girl as a passenger. Fellow teenager Andre Brown is also accused and charged in the girl's shooting.

Moeser is at least the second, prominent figure in the Dane County criminal justice community to disparage the community-based bail efforts. After more than a dozen inmates awaiting trial were released on bail through crowd funding, Dane County Sheriff David Mahoney also maintained safety could be compromised with the releases.



Raising bail money for low-income inmates of color has been spearheaded by the Free The 350 group. A spokesperson for the group has yet to respond to a request for comment from 27 News.

Carreon's attorney Sarah Schemiser balked when Moeser proposed Carreon's bail be set at $5 million. She said Moeser would be more accurate if he asked that Carreon be remanded to jail without bail. That's allowed in certain circumstances under Wisconsin law but rarely invoked by prosecutors. "I think the amount of bail the state has requested is mindbogglingly high," Schmeiser said.



Schmeiser says even though she's unaware of Carreon benefiting from community fund-raising in making bail in the past, she maintains help from strangers from a released inmate's community does confer an obligation on the inmate to respect that investment and follow bail rules.