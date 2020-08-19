Top seeds toppled: Bucks, Lakers stunned in playoff openers

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — First it was Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, unable to call upon what was one of the best defenses in the NBA. Then came LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, clanging 3-pointers off the rim to provide a steady sound in a mostly empty gym. The top seeds found trouble in the bubble Tuesday. Milwaukee and Los Angeles lost their playoff openers. It was the first time both conference No. 1 seeds have been beaten by the No. 8s to start their postseasons since 2003. The Bucks fell to the Orlando Magic in the opener before the Portland Trail Blazers knocked off the Lakers in the nightcap.