Trump weighs F-35 jet sales to UAE over Israeli objections

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the U.S. is considering selling advanced American F-35 warplanes to the United Arab Emirates over the objections of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump says the Emiratis have expressed interest in buying “quite a few” of the jets and says such a sale is “under review” given the new dynamic between Israel and the UAE since the two nations agreed to normalize relations last week. Netanyahu said Tuesday he would oppose the sale despite the historic UAE deal after an Israeli newspaper reported that the accord included language to supply the Arab Gulf nation with advanced U.S. weapons systems.