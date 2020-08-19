Typhoon adds to southern China’s rain and flooding woes

BEIJING (AP) — China is suffering a double blow of flooding and landslides from unusually heavy seasonal rains and a typhoon that came ashore on its southern coast. Five people are missing in Yunnan province in the southwest after a landslide destroyed two houses, and 21 vehicles parked in a square in Sichuan province fell into a hole after the road beneath them collapsed in the middle of the night. Flooding has left more than 200 people dead or missing in China this year and caused $25 billion in damage. Typhoon Higos drenched Hong Kong overnight before making landfall in Zhuhai city and weakening to a tropical storm.