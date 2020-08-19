US suspends extradition and tax agreements with Hong Kong

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has suspended or terminated three bilateral agreements with Hong Kong covering extradition and tax exemptions. The State Department says it’s taken the steps as part of the administration’s response to China’s imposition of strict national security laws over the former British territory. President Donald Trump already had determined that Hong Kong was no longer eligible for continued preferential treatment that it had enjoyed based on its autonomy from China. China had agreed to grant Hong Kong 50 years of broad freedoms following its reversion to Chinese rule in 1997 but earlier this year clamped down with the passage of the tough new security laws.