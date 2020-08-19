UW-Madison chancellor not ruling anything out when fall semester begins

MADISON (WKOW) -- The University of Wisconsin-Madison is preparing to welcome students back for the fall semester on September 2.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank updated students and staff Wednesday about what to expect when they return to campus.

Blank said she isn't ruling anything out when it comes to how the semester will play out. She referenced The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill as an example. The University announced this week it planned to move to virtual classes, after an outbreak of COVID-19 just a week after the beginning of classes.

Blank said faculty will make changes as needed, and as they receive results from students and staff getting coronavirus testing.

"Nothing is certain about this fall," Blank said. "We'll have a testing regime in place that allows us to monitor the rate of infection among different groups on campus. If the infections appear to be growing rather than stable, we will shut down activities on some or all parts of campus."

UW-Madison will implement a three-part testing plan when classes begin, as part of their "Smart Restart" plan:

On-campus testing centers will be available to the entire campus community. Visits will be unlimited and free of charge.

will be available to the entire campus community. Visits will be unlimited and free of charge. Surveillance testing will track the prevalence of the virus on campus, including among those who are asymptomatic. Volunteer cohorts of 10 people will be tested on a rotating basis, with up to 2,000 people tested each week. This approach will allow us to identify problems quickly and target groups that may be at greatest risk.

will track the prevalence of the virus on campus, including among those who are asymptomatic. Volunteer cohorts of 10 people will be tested on a rotating basis, with up to 2,000 people tested each week. This approach will allow us to identify problems quickly and target groups that may be at greatest risk. Targeted testing will be required of certain groups for whom we have a special duty of care. For instance, all students and staff in the residence halls will be tested regularly. (Residents of University Apartments will not be part of this.)

Everyone on campus will be required to wear face coverings in all indoor public spaces, including classrooms, and outside when physical distancing is not possible.

The University noted Wednesday that students and staff who do not follow public health requirements will be held accountable through disciplinary action and municipal sanctions. Public health concerns about individual students and student groups can be reported to the Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards through a Public Health COVID-19 Concern Form.

Students and staff will be expected to adhere to these expectations: