Victim dies days after golf cart crash at Crystal Lake Campground

CRYSTAL LAKE (WKOW) -- The Columbia County Sheriff's Office revealed on Wednesday that the victim of a golf cart accident passed away at University Hospital in Madison.

Emergency personnel responded Sunday, Aug. 16 to a report of a golf cart that went off a steep hill. A 17-year-old girl from Illinois was pinned under the golf cart. Witnesses were able to get it off before first responders arrived. The girl was breathing and had a pulse when taken away by ambulance.

Investigators say the golf cart left a camp site within the campground and rolled about 40 feet down a hill to the shoreline of Crystal Lake, ejecting the girl and her mother.