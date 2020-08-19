WATCH: Obama delivers scathing criticism of Trump, breaking with tradition

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Former President Barack Obama delivered a searing take down of Donald Trump while presenting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the ones who will “lead this country out of these dark times.”

Obama made the case for electing his former vice president and Harris, a California senator, during a live address to the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday from the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia. He implored people to vote, arguing American democracy is at stake.

“This administration has shown that it will tear our democracy down if that’s what it takes to win,” Obama said, urging voters to “leave no doubt about what this country that we love stands for.”

Obama is among the headliners on the convention’s third night and is speaking before Harris. They are both barrier-breaking figures, he as the nation’s first Black president and Harris as the first Black woman on a major party ticket.