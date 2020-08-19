World’s top shipper says outlook for trade uncertain

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The world’s biggest shipping company, Denmark’s A.P. Moller-Maersk, says that its business dropped in the second quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic hurt global demand. The Copenhagen-based group said its revenue declined by 6.5% to $9 billion compared to the same quarter last year. Its profit went up to $443 million from $153 million for the same period last year. The CEO said the results were strong considering the economic conditions. But its full-year outlook contained “high uncertainties” and does not take into consideration a material second lockdown phase.”