1 in 5 nursing homes short on PPE and staff in virus rebound

WASHINGTON (AP) — One in five U.S. nursing homes faced severe shortages of protective gear like N95 masks this summer, according to a new study that found facilities also struggled with a lack of staff as COVID-19 cases rebounded. The analysis of federal data published Thursday by Health Affairs also determined there was no improvement from May to July in shortages of personal protective equipment — or PPE — as well as staffing. The Trump administration says the needs of nursing homes are a top priority. With less than 1% of the U.S. population, they account for 43% of coronavirus deaths.