Army asks for help in a search for missing Fort Hood soldier

FORT HOOD, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Army is asking for the public’s help in a search for a missing soldier in Texas. Fort Hood officials have issued a missing soldier alert for Sgt. Elder Fernandes. In the alert issued Thursday night, officials said the 23-year-old soldier with the 1st Cavalry Division is the subject of an active search. Police in nearby Killeen say Fernandes was reported missing Wednesday and was last seen or heard from Monday afternoon when his staff sergeant dropped Fernandes off at his home in Killeen. He’s described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 133 pounds.