Most of Wall Street dips, but tech gains keep S&P 500 steady

NEW YORK (AP) — Most stocks are falling on Wall Street Thursday following some discouraging data about the economy, but more gains for tech companies are keeping the S&P 500 close to its record level. The benchmark index was up 0.1% in midday trading after coming back from an earlier 0.6% loss during the morning. The Dow was down just 3 points after nearly eliminating its earlier loss of 166 points. The Nasdaq was up 0.6%. Treasury yields fell after a report showed that slightly more than 1.1 million U.S. workers applied for unemployment benefits last week. Overseas stocks and crude oil also fell.

