Belarus’ prosecutors open probe against opposition activists

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Prosecutors in Belarus have opened a criminal probe against opposition activists who set up a council to negotiate a democratic transition of power amid massive protests of the country’s disputed presidential election. The Belarusian Prosecutor General’s office said Thursday that the creation of the Coordination Council violated the constitution and that authorities were investigating its founders on charges of undermining national security. A leading opposition figure also reported being threatened with arrest as the post-election protests continued for the 12th straight day. Demonstrators are challenging the official results that showed President Alexander Lukashenko winning a sixth term with 80% of the vote and demanding his resignation.